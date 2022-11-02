Santa's Workshop “elf” Alan offers his expertise working on electric toys. Photo by Terry Farrell

Comox Valley Santa’s Workshop opening for the 2022 season

After an almost seven-week search, a location for the 2022 Santa’s Workshop has finally been secured.

“This year, our ‘elves’ experienced much difficulty in securing a location due to the rental and real estate challenges in our midst,” said spokesperson Barb Metheral in a press release.

The workshop this season will be on the bottom floor of Newport Plaza – unit #3, 3080 Kilpatrick Ave., on the opposite side of Kilpatrick from Walmart.

“A huge shout-out and many thanks to Sasha Rasovic for allowing the workshop a short-term lease,” said Metheral. “All our ‘elves’ are truly grateful for your space; it was our very last hope for a location.”

The workshop will be open to receive new and used toys, and cash donations starting Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. A person needing to call to make an appointment to “shop” for their children can call 250-897-0098 anytime from Nov. 2 onwards. Appointment times will be available during the month of December only.

Santa’s Workshop supplies gifts to children from newborn to age 15. The ‘elves’ clean and refurbish all donated used items and give them out in “almost new” condition.

“We use some of the cash donations for gifts for the older children, and some of the donated funds also go towards fixing and repairing used items such as bikes,” said Metheral. “So it’s that time of year again to go through your children’s toys and closets, and donate their excess to our workshop, where they will be well cared for, cleaned and recycled to a child who will love them all over again. Don’t delay, as the sooner we receive these donations, the sooner we can get them ready to give as gift quality! We rely on these donations in order for us to continue with this very worthwhile cause.”

A total of 227 families visited Santa’s Workshop during the 2021 Christmas season, shopping for 553 children from Oyster River to Cook Creek and Hornby Island. In addition, 24 grandparents received gifts for 79 grandchildren.

Among the gifts given, 180 children received bikes in 2021, thanks to the initiative.

“Santa’s Workshop ‘elves’ thank you in advance for all your ongoing support this Christmas season,” said Metheral. “With your help, we can make the 2022 year one of our best yet!”

