The Comox Valley Social Planning Society’s annual general meeting is set for Tuesday, May 3, 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

Comox Valley Social Planning Society AGM upcoming

The Comox Valley Social Planning Society’s annual general meeting is set for Tuesday, May 3, 11:30 a.m. via Zoom.

The keynote speaker will be Isha Matous-Gibbs from Urban Matters, the consulting group that led the development of the Comox Valley Poverty Assessment and Reduction Strategy. Matous-Gibbs will give participants an overview of the strategy and then an open discussion will take place to consider what the CV Social Planning Society and the community as a whole can be done to reduce poverty. The public is welcome.

Register at https://bit.ly/3rUYIu6

