Comox Valley square dancing season just around the corner

Members of the Ocean Waves Square Dance Club strut their stuff in downtown Courtenay during a demo. Photo courtesy Evergreen Camera Club At Ocean Waves Square Dance Club, dancers can wear traditional square dance outfits or normal clothes. Photo via Evergreen Camera Club

September is not too far away and with that comes the start-up of many new activities.

You may be wondering what to do on Monday nights instead of sitting around and watching TV. Do you like music and want some exercise for your body and brain? Do you like having fun with people in an alcohol-free environment? Why not try square dancing?

The Ocean Waves Square Dance Club will be offering two free classes Monday, Sept. 11 and 18 at St. John the Divine Church Hall, 7-9 p.m. for anyone to try before possibly committing to the weekly sessions that run through until December. Partners are not necessary and women can take the men’s lessons, especially if they’d rather not twirl. Learning and remembering the calls is good for improving memory. Comfortable clothing and supportive shoes are all that’s needed. Teens to adults are welcome.

Did you know that square dancing is done all over the world and only in the English language? For example, a square dancer can travel to Japan, Norway, or Australia, attend any square dance there and fully understand all the calls! After a forced stop during the pandemic, square dancing is reviving everywhere. Vancouver Island has clubs in Campbell River, Comox Valley, Nanaimo, and Victoria and there is a club in Powell River. Calgary, Alta. is hosting the 23rd Canadian National Square and Round Dance Festival in July 2024. We all enjoy dancing at other clubs’ dances as well as our own. If anyone makes a mistake in a square, everyone is very forgiving as it is more about social friendliness than being perfect.

Come out and see for yourself how much fun modern square dancing is. Challenge your brain, leave your worries at the door, make new friends, and get some exercise. You will laugh every evening, guaranteed. Check out comoxvalleyoceanwaves.ca or phone 250-338-4322 for more info.

Comox ValleyDance