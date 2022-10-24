Comox Valley strengthening community workshops, training offered

File photo of a story walk last year in Courtenay. Walk With Me is an arts-based community action project that seeks to uncover the human dimensions of the toxic drug poisoning crisis.

Comox Valley strengthening community workshops and training opportunities are available free of charge to any organization, volunteer or community member working on the front lines, and supporting or interacting with individuals experiencing homelessness, addiction or mental health challenges.

The first workshop Oct. 20, Mental Health at Work on the Frontlines, was full.

The Justice Institute of BC offers Intro to Trauma-Informed Practice, Oct. 28 and Nov. 9 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Evidence is building for integrating trauma-informed approaches in a wide range of settings where people receive social, legal and other services. This course supports workers in all fields, including social agencies, leadership development organizations, and health care staff; in understanding the basic principles and practices of working in a trauma-informed way, and applying these approaches in their interactions with clients or in workplaces.

Register online through Courtenay Recreation, over the phone, or in person at the Lewis or Florence Filberg centres.

Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or the Filberg at 250-338-1000.

Please note: You will be added to a waitlist and contacted once a space becomes available. If you represent an organization and would like to register a group, contact kcollins@courtenay.ca

Walk With Me Community Walks

This arts-based community action project seeks to uncover the human dimensions of the toxic drug poisoning crisis as it has unfolded locally and in Campbell River. Within and through it, a group of artist-researchers, front-line workers and people with lived and living experience have united as they attemp to come to terms with the impact of the crisis through a practice of story sharing. Through stories, we aim to cultivate awareness leading to change.

Each walk lasts about an hour. They begin at Spirit Square, and travel through parks and neighbourhoods. Register to ensure a place. Drop-ins are welcome, space permitting. FMI: call Sharon Karsten at 250-650-3794.

Coming Soon: Building Bridges through Understanding The Village

Participants explore their role in supporting the revival of the values that worked so beautifully in Indigenous villages for thousands of years. As a group, we also explore in‐depth the effects of residential schools and Canada’s Policy of Assimilation on Indigenous communities. This workshop is geared to solutions rather than recrimination and is a great forum to ask questions. It’s done from a non-blame and non‐shame perspective, and invites participants to become part of the healing that IS already happening.

Standard Mental Health First Aid, offered by the Canadian Mental Health Association

You will gain a solid understanding of the 5 basic actions of ALGEE: Assess the risk of suicide and/or harm; Listen non-judgmentally; Give reassurance; Encourage professional support; and Encourage other supports.

LINK to waitlist: http://ca.apm.activecommunities.com/courtenayrecreation/Activity_Search/5492

Managing Hostile Interactions, offered by Homelessness Services Association of BC

LINK to waitlist: http://ca.apm.activecommunities.com/courtenayrecreation/Activity_Search/5493

Naloxone Training & Cultural Safety, offered by AVI and Unbroken Chain

Homeless Services Association of BC Annual Memberships: Gain access to free/low cost training through Homelessness Services Association of BC for your agency or community group.

Have a training or workshop idea? Email Kathy Collins at kcollins@courtenay.ca

