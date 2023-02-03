Comox Valley to host National Retriever Championship

The 2022 National Retriever Championship winner, Baypoint Thanksgiving Dream, owned and handled by Bernard Landry. Photo suppliedThe 2022 National Retriever Championship winner, Baypoint Thanksgiving Dream, owned and handled by Bernard Landry. Photo supplied
2021 National Retriever Championship winner, Flint River’s Fifty Shades of Blue ‘Teal’ owned by Connie and Richard Dresser, handled by Connie Dresser. Photo supplied2021 National Retriever Championship winner, Flint River’s Fifty Shades of Blue ‘Teal’ owned by Connie and Richard Dresser, handled by Connie Dresser. Photo supplied
The National Retriever Championship is a week-long competition. Facebook photoThe National Retriever Championship is a week-long competition. Facebook photo

The 2023 National Retriever Championship is coming to the Comox Valley this fall.

Each year, a member of the National Retriever Club of Canada (NRCC) hosts an annual championship in a different region of the country.

The Vancouver Island Retriever Club (VIRC) — the longest standing club of its kind on the island — will host the next event from Sept. 17-23 in Merville and Black Creek.

The event was last held on Vancouver Island in 1987. This will be the first time the Comox Valley has hosted the championship.

Throughout the year, handlers and their dogs compete in Canadian Kennel Club retriever field trials to qualify for the championship. Qualifying dogs then compete for the prestigious title of national field trial champion and national amateur champ. The event draws the best teams the sport has to offer from across Canada and the U.S.

The week-long championship will be held at various locations throughout the Merville and Black Creek areas, including the nationally recognized retriever grounds of the Swamp Dog Farm.

The Merville Hall will serve as the championship headquarters.

Interested sponsors or volunteers can contact VIRC president and championship chair Lorne Parker at president@viretrieverclub.ca

For more information, visit the VIRC website and Facebook pages:

Vancouver Island Retriever Club – Promoting CKC Retriever Field Trials on Vancouver Island since 1964 (viretrieverclub.ca)

Vancouver Island Retriever Club | Facebook

