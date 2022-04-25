generic photo for golf tournament. Photo via Dreamstime

Comox Valley Transition Society golf tourney aims to ‘drive away violence’

Coastal Community Private Wealth Group is a co-presenter of the tournament

Enjoy a day at Crowne Isle Golf Resort on June 10, for the second annual Comox Valley Transition Society Drive Away Domestic Violence.

Register as an individual for $200 or team of 4 for $800.

Registration fee includes green fees, cart, lunch, buffet dinner and more! Funds raised will support the important programs and services provided by CVTS that support women and children in the Comox Valley that have experienced domestic violence. There are still a few hole sponsorships available.

“On average, a woman is killed by her intimate partner every six days in Canada,” said Heather Ney, executive director of the Comox Valley Transition Society. “ Sixty-seven per cent of Canadians know a woman who has experienced physical or sexual abuse. On any given night over 6,000 women and their children sleep in shelters because it isn’t safe at home. Seventy per cent of spousal violence is not reported to the police. These are just a few statistics of domestic violence in Canada.

“Locally, Lilli House supported 111 women and 45 children this past year. In 2021, 346 individual women were provided support counselling sessions. Events such as Drive Away Domestic Violence are so important to bring awareness and raise much needed funds to support programs and services provided by CVTS.”

To register or to donate visit www.cvts.ca

