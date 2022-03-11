Close to 1,000 people attended a rally in support of Ukraine on Saturday, March 5.

Close to 1,000 people attended a rally in support of Ukraine on Saturday, March 5.

Comox Valley Ukrainian Cultural Society thanks the community

The Comox Valley Ukrainian Cultural Society would like to thank individuals, organizations and businesses in our community who are supporting Ukraine any way they can. Special thanks to folks who attended the March 5 rally in support of war-torn Ukraine and stopped by our tent for information or a chat.

If you have any questions or would like to join our society or simply stay connected, please email: cvukrainianculturalsociety@gmail.com or find us on Facebook at ComoxValleyUkrainianCulturalSociety

Your support is greatly appreciated!

Comox ValleyUkraine

Previous story
Kraken gig all in a Day’s work for Lake Cowichan mayor
Next story
Comox Valley students excel in region’s Skills Canada events

Just Posted

Comox Valley students excelled in recent Skills Canada events. Photo, School District 71
Comox Valley students excel in region’s Skills Canada events

Mandatory masking requirements are lifted though remain in a few situations. Black Press file photo.
Comox, Courtenay clarify COVID mask changes

John Carswell has just published his first fiction novel, “The Big One.” Photo supplied
Comox Valley author’s first novel has a broad target audience

Cumberland has approved rezoning to allow the region to add a second leachate pond at the Comox Valley Waste Management Centre. Record file photo
Cumberland approves leachate pond rezoning