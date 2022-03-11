Comox Valley Ukrainian Cultural Society thanks the community

The Comox Valley Ukrainian Cultural Society would like to thank individuals, organizations and businesses in our community who are supporting Ukraine any way they can. Special thanks to folks who attended the March 5 rally in support of war-torn Ukraine and stopped by our tent for information or a chat.

If you have any questions or would like to join our society or simply stay connected, please email: cvukrainianculturalsociety@gmail.com or find us on Facebook at ComoxValleyUkrainianCulturalSociety

Your support is greatly appreciated!

Comox ValleyUkraine