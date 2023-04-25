Comox Valley Water System imposing Stage 1 water restrictions May 1

Comox Valley Water System is imposing Stage 1 water restrictions on May 1.

The Comox Valley Water System will be under Stage 1 water restrictions beginning May 1, which come into effect at this time every year.

Under Stage 1, lawn and garden sprinkling is permitted between the hours of 5–8 a.m. and 7–10 p.m., on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for even-numbered addresses and Wednesday, Friday and Sunday for odd-numbered addresses.

“This is the time of year where water use begins to increase as the weather improves and our yards are growing again,” says Mike Herschmiller, manager of Water Services. “With the recent wet weather, water restrictions may seem unnecessary. However, as we move into the warmer, drier season we’re reminding residents to be aware of their water use and understand the importance of water conservation.”

The Comox Valley Water System includes the town of Comox, city of Courtenay, and the Comox Valley Water Local Service Area. Residents are encouraged to download the summer watering schedule from www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/restrictions.

