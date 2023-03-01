Comox Valley women’s group raises nearly $25,000 for local charities

In just two meetings held within four months, the 100 Plus Women Who Care, Comox Valley Chapter has raised close to $25,000 for two local charities that support building connections within the community at a time of great need.

At the last meeting of 2022 hosted at Crown Isle Resort and Golf Community, chapter members voted to donate funds to the Comox Valley Food Bank. A cheque for $12,300 was presented to the charity in December.

Following the first-quarter meeting of the year, Lake Trail Community Education Society (LTCES) was chosen to receive funds of $12,000. Monies raised allows LTCES to build mentorship relationships through after-school and youth programs, offering a welcoming and educational space in the Lake Trail Community School Garden, as well as providing free healthy meals for youth.

“We are grateful to the 100 Women Who Care for this incredible support,” said Anna Rambow, LTCES executive director. “The donation will allow our organization to continue to support healthy relationship-building across our community, at a time when there is increased need for connection.”

Established in 2019, the 100 Plus Women Who Care Comox Valley was inspired by other chapters on Vancouver Island and throughout North America that belong to the 100 Plus Who Care Alliance. The mandate for each of the chapters is to give back to their respective communities. Each chapter member votes and donates $100 to a nominated local charity four times per year.

