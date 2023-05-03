Comox Valley’s McLoughlin Gardens offering a wide variety of summer programs

Children’s author Sara Cassidy will offer two workshops this summer at McLoughlin Gardens. Photo supplied

The McLoughlin Gardens, located east of the Merville Hall at 814 Tasman Road, is offering an array of wonderful opportunities to connect with nature and develop creativity in 2023.

For those who haven’t discovered this hidden gem, the gardens are part of the Brian and Sarah McLoughlin Regional Park, which opened in 2016.

The seaside gardens have been lovingly restored over the past three years and the cottage is the site of short- and long-term creative residencies.

Along with simply visiting to explore on their own, people can pre-register to take part in the following summer programs:

• May 7: To Bee or not to Bee (1-3:30 p.m.) Beauty abounds on this walk and talk through the McLoughlin Gardens to learn about this unique garden along with how to make our own yards and gardens more bee friendly.

• July 2: Trees, Tea and Treats (1- 3:30 p.m.) This sensory walk through the forest at McLoughlin Gardens will help you develop a deeper appreciation and understanding of our forest ecosystems and all they have to offer.

• July 15: The Poetry of Writing for Children (1-4 p.m.

Children’s author Sara Cassidy will offer a workshop for adults drawing on the same tools that poets use, such as metaphor and other forms of image-making.

• July 19: What does the Dog Smell Like? (2-4 p.m.) In this interactive workshop for young writers, Sara Cassidy, encourages a multi-sensory approach to writing.

• Aug. 12: Ecopoetics: Responding to the Natural World (1-4 p.m.) Former Victoria poet laureate Yvonne Blomer will offer a workshop that focuses on the natural world as participants read and write poems in response to the changing world around us.

• Aug. 20: Exphrasis: Responding to Art (1-4 p.m.)

Yvonne Blomer offers an additional workshop where participants will write poems in response to visual art.

Space is limited, so please pre-register for these programs. Visit www.mcloughlingardens.org for more information and to register.

To learn more about the Gardens and get involved, please consider taking out a membership or volunteering your time on a McLoughlin Society committee or its board. You can visit the aforementioned McLoughlin Gardens Society website or FaceBook page to learn more.

Comox Valley