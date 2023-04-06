Comox Valley’s Tri-K Triathlon looking for volunteers

The Tri-K Triathlon is back on Sunday, May 28. Participants from ages 4 to 104 can swim, bike, and run with distances depending on age, skill level, and event choice.

Counting on dozens of volunteers is crucial to make sure the event is fun and safe for all participants. This is a call out for people to volunteer – the sooner the better so we can slot you in and make sure you receive your volunteer appreciation goodies!

All sorts of volunteer positions are available. No experience required. We have leaders organizing the various areas who will give you what you need to know to have a great day of supporting outdoor sports, having community engagement, and receiving the deserved gratitude and admiration from the organizers and all the participants!

Visit www.trik.ca or email info@trik.ca to let us know you’re interested in this great experience!

Also, registration is open until May 23 to enter individually or as a team to participate in the event. Event and registration information is available at www.trik.ca.

Or, come out, spectate, and take it all in!

Comox Valley