Comox Valley’s YANA Big Love Benefit online auction opens Feb. 15

The YANA Big Love event kicks off with its online auction, starting Feb. 15 and running through to the live event, Feb. 25. Photo supplied.

One ticket has everything you’ll need to participate in this year’s virtual YANA Big Love Benefit.

Attend YANA’s largest annual fundraiser by making a tax-receiptable donation of any amount and receive exclusive links to the live-stream broadcast, online auction, and deliciously curated food and beverage packages, all in support of Comox Valley families.

Your ticket includes a link to join in the Feb. 25 live-broadcast event, where the community joins together for a night of celebration and support for YANA. The evening begins with an interactive cocktail hour, followed by a moving slide-show presentation featuring a YANA family, 50/50 and WestJet draws, and the must-see YANA live auction, all packed into one incredible night.

Ticket holders will also receive access to bid on hundreds of items in the online auction open between Feb. 15-25. From local art and collectibles to gift cards and getaway packages, there is something to be found for everyone! Attendees also have the opportunity to purchase unique and tasty food and beverage items prepared by Big Love Select Vendors.

For more information or to purchase tickets and join in this important fundraising event, visit www.yanacomoxvalley.com.

