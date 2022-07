Volunteers Bryson Criss and Autumn Beauchamp take Jeffery, Slugs and Chuck for a walk around the Filberg grounds during the Hands On Farm’s annual Barnyard Fundraiser Saturday. Photo by Mike Chouinard Volunteer Morgan Grant shows off Butternut to visitors. Photo by Mike Chouinard Ivy grabs some shade. Photo by Mike Chouinard Todd the goat keeps his eye open for an escape route. Photo by Mike Chouinard

The Hands On Farm brought out its animal friends Saturday at the Filberg Park site to raise funds.

The operation runs on donations, so the proceeds from the Barnyard Fundraiser event helped support care for the animals at the site. Visitors had the chance to visit with goats, sheep, pigs, rabbits and others. There was also a barbecue, silent auction and games.



