Contest pays cash for Comox Valley cleanup

Small Planet Energy — a renewable energy company based out of Campbell River – is promoting a community clean-up contest for the Comox Valley and Campbell River, using cash as an added incentive.

The third annual Small Planet Clean-Up Contest, to celebrate Earth Day, is on now until April 30 – and filling a garbage bag or two with wayward trash could also result in lininng your pockets with cold, hard cash.

“This year’s contest has over $3,000 in cash prizes and our goal is to have the entire Campbell River and Comox Valley Regional District and surrounding forests cleaned up in three weeks’ time,” said Tara Jordan, co-owner Small Planet Energy.

First place for this year’s contest is $1,500. Second place is $750 and third place will win $300. There are also $50 prizes for all the top “children’s clean-ups,” and gift certificates for the runners up.

The contest was created in 2020, after Jordan did her own clean-up of a dump site near the company headquarters.

“After doing a clean-up, we were inspired to initiate a challenge to have others do the same,” she said.

The clean-up is a way for residents to help beautify the community.

“For many of us, this time of year is when we are spending a lot more time in the forest and trails around Vancouver Island and are finding that there is a lot of garbage where there shouldn’t be,” said Jordan. “April 22, 2022, marks the 52nd annual celebration of Earth Day, which is a global movement that now includes 193 countries around the world. We’re hoping this challenge will continue to inspire people to help clean up the Campbell River and Comox Valley Regional District, and this beautiful planet that we all care so much about!”

Entering the contest is simple. Pick a spot to clean up, take before and after photos, then submit your photos using the entry form at https://bit.ly/3DM2Yke

Multiple entries are not only accepted; they are encouraged.

“Get outside and make a positive difference by being a part of the solution today,” said Jordan.

Last year the event had more than 150 entries, accounting for thousands of kilograms of illegally dumped garbage out of our forests and back roads, and into the landfill.

The Comox Valley Regional District is even getting on board, by providing participants with tipping waiver forms, to waive the dumping fees. Email tara@smallplanetenergy.ca for a form.

Jordan gave a shout-out to a few businesses that have helped with the initiative.

“Special thanks to our wonderful sponsors at Hi-Limit Plumbing and Heating Inc, Island Owl Mazda, TPH Contracting Inc., IZCO Technology Solutions, Fitness Etc., Ranger Forest Services, Sage Spa, Mosaic Forestry, Anytime Fitness and Waypoint Insurance,” she sad. “Lastly, thank you to Pitch-In Canada for providing 400 biodegradable garbage bags to help with our clean-up.”

