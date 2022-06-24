Courtenay and District Fish and Game club hosts Fishing Forever

By Larry Epp

After two years of quiet time due to COVID, Courtenay and District Fish and Game have revamped their Fishing Forever program.

This year, the event, which runs approximately two weeks, started with a kids’ fishing tournament followed by 10 days during which the fish and game club was open to several seniors’ facilities in the Comox Valley, as well as some groups that sponsor people with physical and mental challenges.

The program wrapped up with the Family Fishing Weekend on Father’s Day. The event attracted several hundred families who came out to enjoy trout fishing from the well-stocked pond. It was also sponsored in part by the BC Wildlife Federation, and Thrifty Foods provided lunch for guests on the Sunday.

The Courtenay and District Fish and Game Protective Association is dedicated to the preservation of wildlife and their habitats. Its facilities include ranges, a hatchery, campground and boat launch.

