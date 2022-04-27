Courtenay and District Fish and Game Protective Association members clean up well

Organization’s annual spring roadside cleanup hauls more than two tonnes to the landfill

By Gail Eggiman

Special to the Record

After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the Courtenay and District Fish and Game Protective Association members collected garbage from the roadsides on Saturday, April 23, in conjunction with Earth Day activities.

About 30 members turned up for the annual spring cleanup and cleaned up the roadsides from the Fish and Game property on Colake Road all the way to Lake Trail at the Morrison Creek overpass, Comox Logging Road and part of Bevan Road.

A total of 2,150 kilograms was picked up and taken to the Comox Valley Waste Management Centre.

This was the lowest amount of waste ever picked up in our years of holding the Spring Cleanup. Despite finding a few illegal dumps of household furniture and garbage, the community as a whole is becoming more enlightened about having a clean environment.

Thank you to our club members who provided trucks and trailers and the rest of the members who walked and picked garbage from the roads. Also, much appreciation goes to the Comox Valley Waste Management Center and staff for their support with waiver of tipping fees. It was nice to see some young people accompanying their parents for the cleanup, including two- year old Grayson who was itching to help rake leaves.

We are fortunate to live in the beautiful Comox Valley and we should all do our part to maintain it.

Gail Eggiman is the 2nd vice-president of the Courtenay and District Fish & Game Protective Association

