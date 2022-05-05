Courtenay and District Fish and Game: What’s happening at the lake?

Gail Eggiman

Special to the Record

Like many businesses and organizations, Covid 19 hit the Courtenay and District Fish & Game Protective Association like a silent hurricane and left some damage in its wake. All community events were cancelled; including our banquet fundraiser, Fishing Forever for seniors. BC Family Fishing Weekend for the public, the outdoor shows, etc.

Rentals for the hall and social gatherings were non-existent due to BC Health Orders. All of this resulted in a significant loss of revenue for the association operations and conservation projects for the past two years.

The Courtenay and District Fish & Game Protective Association is pleased to say that business is almost back to normal. All the facilities and programs are operating, and members are enjoying archery, black powder, cowboy action, sporting clays, 5-stand, trap and skeet shooting, and a new practical pistol shooting program. Check the calendar on our website for a full schedule of upcoming events. Archery is once again hosting an open house on the first Sunday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for those interested in trying the sport.

Last year the association, led by the conservation team, were able to start construction for the new fish hatchery located on site. It’s at lockup stage thanks to many volunteer tradesmen and donations from generous businesses in our community. The conservation volunteers can hardly wait to start production.

One of the first main events coming up on Sunday (May 1) is our Spring Gun Show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the main hall. Entry fee is $5 for men 18 and over and free for ladies and youth 17 and under. Breakfast and lunch will be available. Come on out and see the many tables displaying sporting and hunting firearms and accessory equipment for buy, sell or trade.

Keeping our fingers crossed, the Fishing Forever Program (for seniors and challenged) and the BC Family Fishing Weekend event will be back in June for the community to enjoy some trout fishing in the pond. And boaters can still enjoy the lake.

On the September long weekend Comox Valley citizens are invited to take in some exciting cowboy action shooting at the 2022 SASS (Single Action Shooting Society) Canadian National Championship at the CDFGPA’s cowboy action range. All competitors will don their authentic western apparel and try to shoot their way to the championship title. Also, on this same weekend is the NSCA Provincial Sporting Clays Championship on the sporting clays trail at the Shotgun Range. So that’s what’s happening at the Lake.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the Courtenay and District Fish & Game Protective Association can visit www.courtenayfishandgame.org

Applications are now done online with an improved change. First, interested applicants are required to attend an orientation presentation held once a month (see club website calendar). If you are still interested in joining after the orientation, then fill in the online application and pay for the type of membership that suits you. Be sure to read all info. You can select to receive your membership card and key in the mail or visit the office within a day or so to pick them up. We look forward to seeing you as a member or a visitor at any of our events and wish for better and healthier days for all.

Gail Eggiman is the 2nd vice-president of the Courtenay and District Fish & Game Protective Association

Comox ValleyConservation