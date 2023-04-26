Courtenay and District Fish & Game members collect 3 tons of illegally dumped garbage

Volunteers load up everything from matresses to table pedestals during the 2023 Courtenay and District Fish & Game Protective Association spring clean-up, along the back roads of the Comox Valley. Photo supplied.Volunteers load up everything from matresses to table pedestals during the 2023 Courtenay and District Fish & Game Protective Association spring clean-up, along the back roads of the Comox Valley. Photo supplied.
Another load ready for the landfill during the 2023 Courtenay and District Fish & Game Protective Association spring clean-up, along the back roads of the Comox Valley. Photo supplied.Another load ready for the landfill during the 2023 Courtenay and District Fish & Game Protective Association spring clean-up, along the back roads of the Comox Valley. Photo supplied.
Another load of garbage taken out of the bush and to the landfill during the 2023 Courtenay and District Fish & Game Protective Association spring clean-up, along the back roads of the Comox Valley. Photo supplied.Another load of garbage taken out of the bush and to the landfill during the 2023 Courtenay and District Fish & Game Protective Association spring clean-up, along the back roads of the Comox Valley. Photo supplied.
Volunteers clean up an illegal dump site during the 2023 Courtenay and District Fish & Game Protective Association spring clean-up, along the back roads of the Comox Valley. Photo supplied.Volunteers clean up an illegal dump site during the 2023 Courtenay and District Fish & Game Protective Association spring clean-up, along the back roads of the Comox Valley. Photo supplied.

The Courtenay and District Fish & Game Protective Association held its annual spring clean-up in support of Earth Day activities in the Comox Valley on April 15. The Waste Management Centre kindly waived the tipping fees for the event, and Mother Nature spared the 55 volunteers by holding off on the rain. Bravo to the youth who came out to help with their parents. Hopefully, this contribution to Earth Day will keep the roads clean for a while.

At least three tons of garbage and illegally dumped material was collected from the roadsides leading from the club back to the Morrison Creek overpass, Comox Logging and Bevan. Items included couches, building materials, metal, needles, just to name a few.

“We had an amazing kitchen crew who prepped, cooked delicious hamburgers for the hungry volunteers and then cleaned up after,” said association secretary, Gail Eggiman. “Hope to see all those amazing members at our upcoming events in May and June. Many thanks!”

Comox ValleyGarbage

Previous story
First of its kind wellness festival comes to the Comox Valley

Just Posted

Hornby Island guitarist Tony Wilson has worked with many jazz luminaries, learning privately with Oliver Gannon. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Tony Wilson finds the right rhythm on Hornby Island

Sill from the Fox & Bee Studio’s time-lapse of the northern lights over Comox Lake.
VIDEO: Cumberland studio captures stunning time-lapse of northern lights

Volunteers load up everything from matresses to table pedestals during the 2023 Courtenay and District Fish & Game Protective Association spring clean-up, along the back roads of the Comox Valley. Photo supplied.
Courtenay and District Fish & Game members collect 3 tons of illegally dumped garbage

Stage 1 water restrictions take effect across Metro Vancouver beginning Friday, May 1. (File photo)
Comox Valley Water System imposing Stage 1 water restrictions May 1