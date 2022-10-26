Catholic Women's League is hosting its annual charity fundraiser on Oct. 29. Stock image

Courtenay Catholic Women’s League hosting its annual charity fundraiser

On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Catholic Women’s League is hosting its annual charity fundraiser.

Featured this year are more than 20 local craft and bake tables, a Kidz Zone, and a return to the traditional tea service. Funds from the fair will support charities such as L’Arche Comox Valley, Care-A-Van, CV Healthcare Foundation, YANA and the CV Transition Society. The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Christ the King Church Hall at 1599 Tunner Dr. Free admission. For more information, call 250-334-9380.

Courtenayfundraiser

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Comox Valley strengthening community workshops, training offered
Next story
PODCAST.: Turnout for B.C. 2022 municipal elections down from 2018

Just Posted

A humpback whale is seen just outside of Hartley Bay along the Great Bear Rainforest, B.C. Tuesday, Sept, 17, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Dangerous whale entanglement off Texada solved by patient rescue team, acrobatic whale

Stacey Wells with her Hollywood Corvette piece.
Celebrity artist drawn to the Comox Valley by its natural beauty

Fred Penner joins the entertainment lineup for this year’s Comox Valley Child Development Association telethon

Courtenay Jiffy Lube donates $10,000 to Immigrant Welcome Centre

Pop-up banner image