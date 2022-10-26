Courtenay Catholic Women’s League hosting its annual charity fundraiser

On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Catholic Women’s League is hosting its annual charity fundraiser.
Featured this year are more than 20 local craft and bake tables, a Kidz Zone, and a return to the traditional tea service. Funds from the fair will support charities such as L’Arche Comox Valley, Care-A-Van, CV Healthcare Foundation, YANA and the CV Transition Society. The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Christ the King Church Hall at 1599 Tunner Dr. Free admission. For more information, call 250-334-9380.