Courtenay clothing initiative donates extra funds to food bank

Comox Valley’s Sock It To ‘Em project has recently donated $800 to the Comox Valley Food Bank to help supply nourishment to the growing number in the community who need help with food insecurity issues during these especially challenging times.

“With gratitude to the generous purchasing public and our sock knitters, Comox Valley’s Sock It To ‘Em has had another successful cycle during the fall/winter months of 2021-2022, passing along multiple large donations of merchandise, including socks, of course – this time to the Care A Van, AVI Health & Community Services and The Nursing Centre,” said Sock It To ‘Em founder, Roberta DeDoming. “Having some extra funds on hand, we thought a cash donation to the CV Food Bank would round out our sales season nicely.”

Founded and in operation since 2013, Comox Valley’s Sock It To ‘Em has provided thousands of clothing and personal care items to several local organizations who then distribute the items through their outreach programs to those in need in our community. With yarn provided by the project, a team of knitters crafts handsome and colourful socks that are then sold, with the proceeds going to purchase goods for those in need.

“Thanks also go to the kind staff members of Village Yarn Shoppe in Comox and Uptown Yarns in Courtenay for their co-operation and generosity toward this project,” said DeDoming. “And to Shone’s Cafe on 5th Street in Courtenay who have kept a basket of socks for sale on their counter. Sales through Shone’s have helped this project stay alive and well during the pandemic.”

To arrange handknit sock purchases or to volunteer as a knitter, please contact DeDoming at rodedo@shaw.ca

or by calling 250-703-4731.

