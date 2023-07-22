Courtenay club hosts lawn-bowling Hawaii day for ladies across the Valley

On July 18, twenty-eight ladies from Nanaimo, Qualicum and Courtenay lawn bowling clubs gathered in Bill Moore Park.

Many participants had come dressed in grass skirts, outlandish floral tops and wildly elaborate hats.

The clubhouse was decked out in Hawaii decor, and the dulcet sounds of Polynesian music put everyone in the mood for a relaxing day on the greens. For fresh socializing, teams had been formed by pairing ladies from different clubs.

“All of the ladies I spoke to raved about how extraordinary it was to enjoy a relaxing day with lawn bowlers from other clubs,” said Sandy Tonnellier.

Judging from the laughter and multiple hugs between previous strangers, the event was huge success.

The Hawaiian Day event is just one of several initiatives of the CLBC that aim to provide bowlers an opportunity to enjoy the greens in a non-competitive, less taxing and more social way other than entering in leagues or tournaments.

In July and August, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10 am, bowlers are invited to drop in to the club and participate in short games. The format will be determined depending on the number who show up.

Community members are invited to come by and watch and those who wish to try out the game are offered three sessions by club coaches to learn the basics, stance, delivery, aim, weight control, jack placement, and etiquette.