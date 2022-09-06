Courtenay Councillor Doug Hillian to seek re-election for fifth term

Courtenay Councillor Doug Hillian has confirmed that he will seek re-election in the upcoming municipal election on Oct. 15. Hillian is a 43-year resident of Courtenay and a four-time councillor. He has a background as a social work and community justice professional, working in the non-profit sector and with the provincial government as a probation officer, consultant and manager at the regional and provincial level. He has a master’s degree in human and social development and his contributions to public safety and community justice were acknowledged when he was awarded the Governor General’s Exemplary Service Medal in 2003 and again in 2015.

Apart from regular council duties, Hillian has taken on additional responsibilities including as council liaison with K’omoks First Nation and Project Watershed on the Kus-kus-sum Project, and representative to the Community Justice Centre and Coalition to End Homelessness. He has also served on the recently formed Physician Recruitment and Retention Task Force and the Ukrainian Support committee, while taking a lead role in Courtenay’s advocacy to the provincial government for housing and public safety solutions.

As one of Courtenay’s four Comox Valley Regional District directors, Hillian has provided regional leadership as CVRD representative to the K’omoks First Nation main treaty table, chair of the Sewage Commission, vice-chair of the regional hospital board, chair of the Economic Development Select Committee and as a director on the Water Committee, Recreation Commission, Waste Management Board and alternate director on the North Island 911 board. Despite this busy schedule, Hillian has been consistently available to meet with Courtenay residents to problem-solve neighbourhood issues or challenges in their dealings with the city.

Hillian is an active community member who plays competitive soccer and slo-pitch, sings in a community choir and enjoys alpine hiking. His history in the Comox Valley includes 12 years coaching youth soccer, co-founding the Transition and Social Planning Societies, and serving on Parent Advisory Councils and numerous boards like World Community and the Justice Centre, where he continues to volunteer as a facilitator.

If re-elected, Hillian says he will continue to be accessible and responsive to the citizens of Courtenay, while focusing on the four core directions of our new Official Community Plan: reconciliation, community well-being, equity, and climate action.

“I see a safe, respectful and inclusive community, with a strong and sustainable local economy, where we co-operate with our neighbours, care for our environment and live well together.”

For further information, see: https://doughillian.ca/

