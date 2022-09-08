Courtenay dog swim was pawsitively perfect

Pooch-A-Poolooza was rated two paws up by many happy doggies!

A total of 107 dogs enjoyed the swim at the Courtenay and District Memorial Outdoor Pool at Lewis Park on Saturday, Sept. 3.

With their owners’ help – and wallets – the dogs raised $858 for the Comox Valley & District Branch SPCA.

The annual event marks the end of the summer season at the outdoor pool, and has become a tradition for many local dogs. Following the swim, the pool was drained, cleaned and closed for the season.

Courtenay Recreation thanks event sponsors Woofy’s Pet Foods for giveaways and Van Isle Veterinary Hospital for providing rabies vaccination checks to ensure the safety of all dogs in the pool. Thanks also to lifeguards for keeping everyone safe.

