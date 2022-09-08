The Pooch-A-Poolooza raised $858 for the Comox Valley & District Branch SPCA. Photo supplied

The Pooch-A-Poolooza raised $858 for the Comox Valley & District Branch SPCA. Photo supplied

Courtenay dog swim was pawsitively perfect

Pooch-A-Poolooza was rated two paws up by many happy doggies!

A total of 107 dogs enjoyed the swim at the Courtenay and District Memorial Outdoor Pool at Lewis Park on Saturday, Sept. 3.

With their owners’ help – and wallets – the dogs raised $858 for the Comox Valley & District Branch SPCA.

The annual event marks the end of the summer season at the outdoor pool, and has become a tradition for many local dogs. Following the swim, the pool was drained, cleaned and closed for the season.

Courtenay Recreation thanks event sponsors Woofy’s Pet Foods for giveaways and Van Isle Veterinary Hospital for providing rabies vaccination checks to ensure the safety of all dogs in the pool. Thanks also to lifeguards for keeping everyone safe.

Courtenayfundraiser

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Family lawyer Shannon Aldinger announces candidacy for Courtenay school trustee position
Next story
ELECTION 2022: List of candidates in Courtenay, Comox, Cumberland, CVRD and SD71

Just Posted

Derek Edwards. Submitted photo
Award-winning Canadian comedian coming back to Courtenay

The 2022 Canadian Walk for Veterans takes place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Courtenay Riverway Heritage Walk (Mansfield Drive entrance). Scott Stanfield photo
Canadian Walk for Veterans returning to Courtenay

Volunteer sherpas transport Judy Norbury along the boardwalk at Paradise Meadows. Photo supplied
Finding her path

Yellowlees, from Scotland, raised $80,000 for a ‘Trees for Life’ charity in Scotland and raised attention to the effects of climate change in his home country. Photo submitted
Off The Page: Michael Yellowlees – Kilted Scotsman’s second cross Canada tour

Pop-up banner image