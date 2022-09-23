Courtenay event provides a fun day for special needs adults

Adults with special needs enjoyed a fun day of track and field at Operation High Jump, an annual event held Friday, Sept. 23 at the Vanier track in Courtenay.
People from the Comox Valley and Powell River took part in sprints, high jump, shot put, a ball throw and a wheelchair push, among other events.
The Kiwanis Club of Courtenay and Comox Recreation jointly sponsored the fun event.
“We’ve been sponsoring it for a long time, providing volunteers and money,” Kiwanis president Elizabeth Karunaratne said.
Operation High Jump has been going strong for 27 years.
“It’s just a fun day. There’s not much competition,” Karunaratne said. “The participants love it. They demonstrate tremendous sportsmanship and are just so happy to have a day just for themselves.”
The Kiwanis Club of Courtenay has served the Comox Valley since 1949. It has a long record of supporting and helping people of all ages in the community.
reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter