Courtenay event provides a fun day for special needs adults

Operation High Jump featured a wheelchair push and other fun events, Friday at the Vanier track in Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo A participant competes in the ball throw. Scott Stanfield photo Selina adds to her ribbon collection in the high jump. Scott Stanfield photo Patrick Carten, who trains year-round for Operation High Jump, crosses the finish line with support worker Brent Devlin. Scott Stanfield photo Longtime DJ Eddie Tesche kept things rolling while entertaining the crowd. Scott Stanfield photo

Adults with special needs enjoyed a fun day of track and field at Operation High Jump, an annual event held Friday, Sept. 23 at the Vanier track in Courtenay.

People from the Comox Valley and Powell River took part in sprints, high jump, shot put, a ball throw and a wheelchair push, among other events.

The Kiwanis Club of Courtenay and Comox Recreation jointly sponsored the fun event.

“We’ve been sponsoring it for a long time, providing volunteers and money,” Kiwanis president Elizabeth Karunaratne said.

Operation High Jump has been going strong for 27 years.

“It’s just a fun day. There’s not much competition,” Karunaratne said. “The participants love it. They demonstrate tremendous sportsmanship and are just so happy to have a day just for themselves.”

The Kiwanis Club of Courtenay has served the Comox Valley since 1949. It has a long record of supporting and helping people of all ages in the community.



