The Courtenay Fish and Game Protective Association is having its Fall Gun Show on Oct. 16. Photo supplied.

Courtenay Fish & Game fall gun show happening all day today

The Courtenay and District Fish & Game Protective Association is the place to be for a Fall Gun Show to be held today, Sunday, Oct. 16, at the main hall from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admittance is $5 for men 18 and over. Women and youth get in for free.

Breakfast and lunch will be available while you check out the sporting, hunting and some historical firearms and other associated equipment.

It is a buy, sell and trade show with an assortment of nearly new or antique items. The show is a great opportunity to find a starting firearm for a novice hunter such as a son or daughter or grandchild. More people, including women, are expressing interest in shooting sports and hunting. This could be the opportunity to find an economical firearm.

Several shows are held throughout the year on Vancouver Island by other Fish and Game Associations, including a Spring and Fall Gun Show at Courtenay and District Fish & Game.

Anyone interested in Gun Show information, please contact Rurik Myrbo at 250-218-7139 or rmyrbo1@gmail.com

