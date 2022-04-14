Courtenay Gem and Mineral Club exposition will take place Easter weekend at the Courtenay Legion, 367 Cliffe Ave. Photo supplied

Courtenay Gem and Mineral Club exposition will take place Easter weekend at the Courtenay Legion, 367 Cliffe Ave. Photo supplied

Courtenay Gem and Mineral Club hosting show on Easter weekend

The long-awaited Courtenay Gem and Mineral Club exposition will take place Easter weekend to show off so much of the beautiful local and worldwide mineral beauty!

Members will be showcasing crystals, fossils, jewellery, and local crafters who make the beautiful rocks of Vancouver Island into amazing works of wearable art.

Also featured are many of the local members of the Home Based Business Association who have their products available to purchase.

Once again the Courtenay Legion at 367 Cliffe Ave. will be the host venue. The show runs Good Friday noon until 4 pm; Saturday 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Admission is $3, family admission $5, and youth under 10 are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult

There will be hourly prize draws and a kids’ corner where youth can do some handicrafts.

Demonstrations and displays are featured with showcases of beautiful minerals and fossils.

Come and visit Courtenay Rockhound Central on Easter weekend – always a fun way to spend a few hours!

Comox ValleyGemstones

Previous story
Contest pays cash for Comox Valley cleanup

Just Posted

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. April 14, 2022 marks six years since B.C. declared a public health emergency around the opioid crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Death penalty situation’: 6 years ago, B.C. declared toxic drug poisonings a health emergency

Courtenay Gem and Mineral Club exposition will take place Easter weekend at the Courtenay Legion, 367 Cliffe Ave. Photo supplied
Courtenay Gem and Mineral Club hosting show on Easter weekend

A judge found Lucus Morine guilty of all but one charge in provincial court in Courtenay on April 13. Record file pic
Accused guilty of all but one count in Courtenay axe attacks

The Comox Valley Regional District board deferred a proposed amendment to a remuneration/expenses bylaw for further study.
Comox Valley Regional District directors defer remuneration bylaw