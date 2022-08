The 60th Courtenay High School Reunion committee is inviting all classmates from 1962 to a reunion on Saturday, Aug. 27. It will be a casual get-together, no charge, to reminisce and catch up on the last 60 years. Partners/spouses are welcome.

For more information, contact Gail at 236-337-7080.

Anyone with a parent, grandparent or great-grandparent who attended the old Courtenay High School, please let them know about this reunion.

