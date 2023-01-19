Courtenay home a grand prize option in BC Children’s Hospital 2023 Choices Lottery

Another lottery, another Courtenay home as a grand prize option.

The BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s 2023 Choices Lottery has launched, and one of the grand prize homes is located in Courtenay’s Crown Isle neighbourhood.

The home, located at 105 – 1444 Crown Isle Drive, is part of a $2.6 million grand prize package.

The home itself is 1,805 sq.ft. and has three bedrooms, and two and a half bathrooms. The prize package also includes gas and groceries for a year ($15,000 Save-on-Foods gift card or $11,000 cash, and $10,000 Esso gift card or $7,500 cash), a $50,000 Design Therapy furniture package, a 2023 Tesla Model S Long Range, a $5,000 Crown Isle pro shop credit, and $1,350,000 cash.

The Courtenay home package is one of nine grand prize options.

Other options include home packages in Sooke, South Surrey, Langley, Kelowna, Vernon, two in Vancouver, and one grand prize option of $2.3 million in cash.

In addition to the grand prizes, there are three bonus draws (Feb. 24, March March 10 and March 24) all worth in excess of $30,000 each.

There is also an Early Bird prize package worth in excess of $300,000 (or $250,000 cash), as well as 50 Early Bird subsidiary prizes of $1,000 each.

Another way to support the lotterey is by purchasing a Daily Cash Plus ticket, which gives purchasers the chance at one of the Daily Cash Plus prizes of $2,000 (Saturday-Thursday) or $5,000 every Friday. There are also three grand prizes of $25,000 apiece in the Daily Cash Draw – a total $348,000 in winnings spread out through the course of 67 days, from April 29-July 1.

The 50/50 Plus is another option for participants. Last year, the winning 50/50 ticket received more than $1 millon.

Other subsidiary draws include a Cars & Cash draw, a Travel & Shopping draw, and thousands of gift cards from numerous companies.

Tickets are three for $100, six for $175, nine for $250, or the best value, 20 for $500 and can be purchased online at tickets.bcchildren.com, by phone, at 604-692-2333, or in person at London Drugs (now) or Save-On Foods (starting Jan. 25).

Comox Valleylottery