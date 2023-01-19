This Courtenay home in Crown Isle is one of the nine grand prize options in the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s 2023 Choices Lottery. Photos supplied

Courtenay home a grand prize option in BC Children’s Hospital 2023 Choices Lottery

Another lottery, another Courtenay home as a grand prize option.

The BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s 2023 Choices Lottery has launched, and one of the grand prize homes is located in Courtenay’s Crown Isle neighbourhood.

The home, located at 105 – 1444 Crown Isle Drive, is part of a $2.6 million grand prize package.

The home itself is 1,805 sq.ft. and has three bedrooms, and two and a half bathrooms. The prize package also includes gas and groceries for a year ($15,000 Save-on-Foods gift card or $11,000 cash, and $10,000 Esso gift card or $7,500 cash), a $50,000 Design Therapy furniture package, a 2023 Tesla Model S Long Range, a $5,000 Crown Isle pro shop credit, and $1,350,000 cash.

The Courtenay home package is one of nine grand prize options.

Other options include home packages in Sooke, South Surrey, Langley, Kelowna, Vernon, two in Vancouver, and one grand prize option of $2.3 million in cash.

In addition to the grand prizes, there are three bonus draws (Feb. 24, March March 10 and March 24) all worth in excess of $30,000 each.

There is also an Early Bird prize package worth in excess of $300,000 (or $250,000 cash), as well as 50 Early Bird subsidiary prizes of $1,000 each.

Another way to support the lotterey is by purchasing a Daily Cash Plus ticket, which gives purchasers the chance at one of the Daily Cash Plus prizes of $2,000 (Saturday-Thursday) or $5,000 every Friday. There are also three grand prizes of $25,000 apiece in the Daily Cash Draw – a total $348,000 in winnings spread out through the course of 67 days, from April 29-July 1.

The 50/50 Plus is another option for participants. Last year, the winning 50/50 ticket received more than $1 millon.

Other subsidiary draws include a Cars & Cash draw, a Travel & Shopping draw, and thousands of gift cards from numerous companies.

Tickets are three for $100, six for $175, nine for $250, or the best value, 20 for $500 and can be purchased online at tickets.bcchildren.com, by phone, at 604-692-2333, or in person at London Drugs (now) or Save-On Foods (starting Jan. 25).

Comox Valleylottery

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Expect large crowds, road closure near Penticton’s outdoor rink for BCHL all-star games

Just Posted

This Courtenay home in Crown Isle is one of the nine grand prize options in the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s 2023 Choices Lottery. Photos supplied
Courtenay home a grand prize option in BC Children’s Hospital 2023 Choices Lottery

James 'Sparky' Healey went missing in Courtenay on Jan. 18.
Comox Valley RCMP asking for help to locate missing man

Island Health has issued a toxic drug advisory for the Comox Valley. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)
Island Health issues a toxic drug warning for the Comox Valley

Team Canada applauds Morgan Jackson as she skates with the winner’s cup at the 2023 U18 Women’s World Hockey Championship in Sweden. Photo supplied
Courtenay-raised hockey player wins world gold