Courtenay home among grand prize options in 2023 Dream Lottery

This Courtenay home, at 3227 Winchester Ave. in the Crown Isle Resort and Golf Community is part of a grand prize package with a total value of more than $2.6 million.

Tickets for the 2023 BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery are now available, and there is a local grand prize option.

The Courtenay Island Lifestyle Package features a new home at 3227 Winchester Ave. in the Crown Isle Resort and Golf Community. The house is part of a package with a total value of more than $2.6 million.

The package includes a 2,946 sq. ft. three-bedroom, three-bathroom luxury home with a two-car garage.

But wait, that’s not all!

It comes with a $50,000 Design Therapy Furniture Package, a 2023 VW ID.4 Pro AWD electric SUV, 2023 Specialized Vado 3.0 electric bikes, $10,000 Crown Isle pro shop/clubhouse credit, $2,500 in Mt. Washington Alpine Resort gift cards, gas and groceries for a year, and $100,000 cash.

The local package is one of 10 grand prize options available.

Other home packages include properties located in Sooke, Vancouver (2), North Vancouver, South Surrey, Langley, Kelowna, and Lake Country.

There is also a grand prize cash option of $2.5 million.

But the grand prizes only represent a portion of the total prize pool.

The Appreciation Bonus (deadline Aug. 25) features four options from which to choose: a $30,000 ‘kitchen makeover’ gift card from Midland Appliance, plus 4,000 cash; a 2023 Honda Civic; gas and groceries for a year ($15,000 Save-On-Foods GC and $10,000 Esso GC) plus $5,000 cash; or, $26,000 cash.

The Summer Bonus (Draw date Sept. 28) offers a choice between a 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Luxury, $36,000 in luxury vacations from Travel Best Bets, gas and groceries for a year ($20,000 from Save-On and $10,000 from Esso) as well as $5,000 cash, or $30,000 in cold, hard cash.

The Fall Bonus (draw date Thursday, Oct. 26) features a choice between $30,000 in Travel Best Bets gift cards and $5,000 cash, a 2023 Mazda CX-5 GX FWD, gas and groceries for a year ($15,000 from Save-On-Foods, $10,000 from Esso) plus $10,000 cash, or $31,000 in cash.

The Early Bird draw (deadline Oct. 5) is worth more than $300,000 and the winner can choose one of these three prize options: five $25,000 luxury world trips plus $5,000 cash, a 2023 Audi e-tron Progressiv, and gas and groceries for a year; a 2023 GMC Sierra Denali 3500 6.6. Diesel, a 2023 Timber Ridge 26 KVS premium travel trailer and $20,000 cash; or they can choose to take $250,000 cash. Another 50 winners of the Early Bird Draw will win $1,000 cash each.

Dream Lottery ticket prices are three-packs for $100, six-packs for $175, nine-packs for $250, and 20-packs for $500. The Lottery also includes extra games: the 50/50 PLUS jackpot with a possible maximum prize payout of more than $1,155,000 (depending on the number of tickets sold), and the Daily Cash PLUS with 126 prizes and $348,000 in cash available to be won.

Ticket sales for the 2023 Dream Lottery run until midnight, Thursday, Oct. 12, or until they are sold out, and there are 3,043 prizes. Individuals can purchase their tickets online at bcchildren.com, by phone at 604-536-2491, or 1-888.888-1567, or in person at London Drugs and Save-On-Foods. For more information visit bcchildren.com.

