Courtenay home part of a grand prize package in Hometown Heroes Lottery

Tickets for the 2022 Hometown Heroes Lottery are now available, and Comox Valley residents may not have to go far to claim their grand prize option.

One of the grand prize homes is right here in Courtenay – in the Crown Isle Resort and Golf Community.

The 2,946 sq. ft., three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is located at 3223 Winchester Ave., overlooking the eighth tee at Crown Isle.

The prize package also includes a $50,000 Design Therapy furniture package, a 2022 Audi e-tron Progressiv Quattro, and $175,00 cash.

The total grand prize package is worth more than $2.5 million.

Other grand prize options include homes in Sooke, Vancouver (2), North Vancouver, South Surrey, Lake Country, Langley and Penticton.

If you aren’t interested in a new house, there is also a $2.2 million cash option.

There are also more than 3,100 subsidiary prizes.

Tickets for the 2022 Hometown Heroes Lottery are three for $75, seven for $125, 21 for $300 and 40 for $500.

The lottery also features a 50/50 PLUS draw (Jackpot as of April 7 was $2.207 million), and $305,000 in “Daily Cash PLUS” draws.

The 50/50 PLUS tickets are two for $15, six for $30, 20 for $60, or 40 for $80.

Daily Cash PLUS tickets go for two for $25, six for $50, or 2 for $75.

Tickets are available online at tickets.heroeslottery.com, by calling 1-866-597-4376 or at London Drugs, starting April 12.

For more information on all the prizes, visit heroeslottery.com

Hometown Heroes Lottery ticket purchases support VVancouver General Hospital (VHG) & UBC Hospital Foundation, raising essential funds for specialized adult health services and research at VGH and UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehab Centre, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute and Vancouver Community Health Services. Ticket purchases also support Burn Fund programs, including mental health support for burn survivors and fire fighters, as well as the Home Away Program, which offers accommodations to burn and trauma survivors at the Burn Fund Centre in Vancouver.

-With files from Hometown Heroes Lottery

