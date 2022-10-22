Courtenay Jiffy Lube donates $10,000 to Immigrant Welcome Centre

Jiffy Lube Courtenay surprised The Immigrant Welcome Centre (IWC) with a $10,000 donation at a fundraiser late last month.

On Sept. 29, CR Lawyers LLP and Nicole Cahoon CPA invited the community to their Courtenay offices to network and raise funds for both the IWC and The Comox Valley Head Injury Society (CVHIS).

Kevin Wilson and Boom Khianchanat, husband and wife owners of Jiffy Lube, were on hand to present the IWC with $10,000 in support of the organization’s settlement services for immigrants and refugees. Wilson said the IWC has been top of mind for him as the war in Ukraine continues. And, because Khianchanat emigrated from Thailand, their family also understands how crucial supportive settlement services can be for people new to Canada.

The event also raised $5,216.50 for the CVHIS through individual donations and a silent auction, and an additional $1,285 in donations to IWC.

Executive Director Jim Brennan expressed his gratitude for the community’s support.

“I would personally like to thank Kevin and Boom for their incredible generosity, and CR Lawyers and Nicole Cahoon for making these connections between The Immigrant Welcome Centre and other supportive community members.

“Events and donations such as these enable us to have a real impact on the people we serve. We are heartened that so many people share our dream of a welcoming, inclusive, and supportive community where everyone thrives.”

