Courtenay Masonic Lodge celebrates 100 years in current location

District Deputy Grand Master Ewart Cameron (left) and Grand Master of BC & Yukon, Ken Overy flank Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells at the recent celebration. Photo supplied The Freemason logo is embedded into the sidewalk in front of the Courtenay Lodge.

Freemasonry has officially been a part of the Courtenay Community since 1891 originally housed near Lewis Centre.

Recently, the local fraternity Hiram Masonic Lodge no. 14 celebrated 100 years at its current location at 361 5th St.

The brethren of the lodge applied for a charter in 1889 and it normally took a full year before the response and required charter was returned from the grand lodge of England. Unfortunately, the ship carrying their charter request sank and subsequently instead of Lodge no.8 in British Columbia, Hiram became Lodge no. 14 in the province.

Hiram is still one of the oldest lodges in British Columbia however, being a continuous presence in the city for 132 years.

In conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the downtown Courtenayt location, the city installed a commemorative sidewalk medallion.

On March 25 there was a brief unveiling of this sidewalk marker as well as a plaque commemorating 150 years of Freemasonry in British Columbia. Grand Master of BC & Yukon, Ken Overy, was joined by Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells to officially unveil these memorial plaques.

The rich history of freemasonry in Courtenay is on display on the entrance walls. Anyone interested in learning more can check out the QR code on the wall plaque at the entrance, visit http://hiram14.ca, or contact the lodge secretary at wjyelder@telus.net

Freemasons do not solicit members, so if you are interested in being one, you simply need to ask one.

