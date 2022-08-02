Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells will seek re-election

I’m excited to announce that I will be running for re-election as mayor of the City of Courtenay.

It has been my honour to represent the City of Courtenay for the past eight years. As a balanced and inclusive leader, I see our biggest challenges being affordable housing, First Nations reconciliation, climate change, and economic development. All of these challenges require effective working relationships with local groups, and the provincial and federal governments. As a successful business and community leader, including my experience as chair of both the Economic Recovery Task Force and Startup Comox Valley, Rotary president and long-time volunteer for many organizations, I believe that I am best qualified to lead our community.

Our community’s accomplishments are the result of a team effort of elected officials, staff, and community members. I am proud of all the infrastructure projects over my tenure, especially the Water Treatment Project to provide clean drinking water to our community, receiving a $62.5 million federal/provincial grant.

Infrastructure is key to fiscal responsibility and I am proud of our strong asset management program. We were the first B.C. municipality to require that major projects need to have a full cost of construction, operations, and replacement to insure fiscal responsibility, including cost escalations for delaying projects.

We have increased public safety in our community by strengthening our bylaws and hiring new bylaw officers. This resulted in closing down a long-time nuisance property while recovering costs.

For our environment, we partnered with K’ómoks First Nation and Project Watershed on the Kus-kus-sum estuary restoration. As chair of the Comox Strathcona Solid Waste Board, I championed the organics program, leading to significant future reductions of methane from our landfills.

There have been more than 1,200 new residences built in the past few years, helping create the quantity of housing our community requires. At the same time, we have been working with senior levels of government to open The Braidwood and The Junction to provide subsidized supportive housing – the first time in decades.

Reconciliation has also been a major priority and I am proud that we have worked hard to find meaningful ways to recognize and support K’ómoks First Nation and other Indigenous groups in Courtenay.

I love this community. I am inspired by the amazing citizens that call Courtenay home and work to make this the best place it can be. As a business leader and volunteer, I have worked side-by-side with some of the most passionate and effective people in the world to support our arts, social, environmental, and economic programs and events.

Please support me for my re-election and vote Bob Wells for mayor on Oct. 15.

Visit votebobwells.ca or call 250-792-1945.