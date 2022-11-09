Courtenay Museum celebrating elasmosaur’s 80,000,034th birthday

The Comox Valley elasmosaur is celebrating its 80,000,034th birthday. File photo

What do you get an 80,000,034-year-old dinosaur for its birthday?

Find out on Saturday, Nov. 12, as the Courtney & District Museum celebrates the Puntledge River elasmosaur’s birthday.

The party takes place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and there will be plenty of fun for everyone.

Come celebrate discovery, and join the museum staff for fun, cake, crafts, and door prizes. Cake cutting will be at 11:30, make sure you don’t miss it! Contact the museum at info@courtenaymuseum.ca or 250-334-0686 for more info.

