The Comox Valley elasmosaur is celebrating its 80,000,034th birthday. File photo

Courtenay Museum celebrating elasmosaur’s 80,000,034th birthday

What do you get an 80,000,034-year-old dinosaur for its birthday?

Find out on Saturday, Nov. 12, as the Courtney & District Museum celebrates the Puntledge River elasmosaur’s birthday.

The party takes place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and there will be plenty of fun for everyone.

Come celebrate discovery, and join the museum staff for fun, cake, crafts, and door prizes. Cake cutting will be at 11:30, make sure you don’t miss it! Contact the museum at info@courtenaymuseum.ca or 250-334-0686 for more info.

North Island College launches innovative global learning plan

Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force were recently recognized for their above-and-beyond efforts in rescueing stranded motorists during the atmospheric river disaster in Agassiz-Harrison in 2021. (File Photo)
RCAF squad praised for Agassiz-area rescues during last year's floods

Grant Shilling is an outreach worker at the Dawn to Dawn: Action on Homelessness Society. Photo by Ali Roddam
Trio Takes: Reaching out to communities

In 2021, Laura Johnson , a Métis faculty member (left, seen with Diana Segura-Sojo), established a new partnership with Tecnológico de Costa Rica for a student virtual exchange. Photo supplied
North Island College launches innovative global learning plan