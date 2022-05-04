Courtenay Museum curator Pat Trask talks about his 2020 Trent River dinosaur fossil discovery

In the summer of 2020, the bones of a juvenile elasmosaur were liberated from a 12 m high cliff along the edges of the Trent River. Photo supplied

The summer of 2020 was a year of discovery for the Courtenay Museum.

Discovered in the bank of the Trent River, the bones of a juvenile elasmosaur were liberated from a 12-metre high cliff. Thanks to museum staff and community volunteers this 85 million year old fossil was safely delivered to the Courtenay Museum. Rescued from certain loss due to erosion, this important specimen took two months to excavate and several months of careful cleaning and preparation.

On Tuesday May 10, at 7 p.m. Pat Trask, curator of natural history, will give an illustrated talk and lecture regarding this exciting discovery.

Call the Courtenay Museum 250-334-0686 ext.2 for tickets or more information. Doors open at 6:30pm.

