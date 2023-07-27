Courtenay outdoor pool offering free swims for final portion of the season

Free swims will be offered at the Courtenay outdoor pool in Lewis Park from Aug. 8 until the end of the season on Sept. 1. Photo supplied.

Courtenay Recreation is offering free swims at the Courtenay outdoor pool in Lewis Park from Aug. 8 until the end of the season on Sept. 1.

The swim for free initiative is a pilot program that has been put in place to eliminate barriers to participation. It notes the importance of the outdoor pool as an informal and low-barrier gathering place for the community. The pool also provides water safety, drowning prevention, and respite from the heat during lengthy hot, dry conditions.

Due to the unique benefits outdoor pools provide some other cities across Canada have free public admission to their outdoor swimming pools including but not limited to Surrey, Campbell River (free for 18 years and younger), Port Coquitlam, Halifax, Winnipeg and Kitchener.

The free public admission will apply to all ages during open swim, family swim, adapted swim and length swim (including early bird and evening lanes).

Participants will continue to be required to pay for admission for outdoor pool programs where an instructor or additional staff are required to deliver the programs, including AquaFit and lessons (swimming and kayak). All pool rental bookings are still required to pay fees including birthday parties, and private or club rentals.

The outdoor pool can be busy during open swims on weekdays between 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. For quieter times check the pool schedule and attend on a weekend during an open or family swim or during evening lanes or evening open swims (starting Aug. 14).

For information and schedules visit courtenay.ca/pool or call the Lewis Centre, 250-338-5371 or the Florence Filberg Centre, 250-338-1000.

