Courtenay parking lot sale will benefit humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

Parking lot sale organizer Lue Petri (second from right) and her hardworking helpers (from left ) Jeni Cummings, Vicki Willems, Marlene Glennie and John Toogood are hard at work preparing items for the sale. Photo by Jacqui Graham

By Jacqui Graham

Special to the Record

Every day Tania Zhuravel listens anxiously to reports of the continuing conflict in Ukraine.

The situation has a personal aspect for the Comox Valley resident, as her parents, sister, and other family members remain in the war-torn country. She is grateful to all those who are contributing to the welfare of Ukraine citizens and refugees in any way they can.

Zhuravel especially appreciates the support she has been receiving from her church family at Central Church, a local branch of the Evangelical Free Church of Canada (EFCC).

On Saturday, Aug. 13 the church will hold a parking lot sale to raise money for EFCC’s Ukraine Benevolence Emergency Relief Fund. The sale runs from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot behind the church at 765 McPhee Ave. in Courtenay.

Members and friends of Central Church have been generous in their donations to the sale. There is something for everyone in the wide-ranging assortment of items, which includes furniture, household goods, books, DVDs, bedding, small appliances, artwork, toys, tools, and much more.

According to Pastor Yuri, a national staff member at Kramatorsk Evangelical Free Church in Ukraine, life is a struggle for those who made the difficult choice to remain in their country. Businesses are closed, people are without jobs, and grocery store shelves are empty.

EFCC volunteers have been working tirelessly since the onset of the war to help meet basic needs such as food, bedding, diapers, and medicine. Financial contributions are vital to their efforts to ease the burdens of the populace. To date, more than $180,000 has been contributed to the emergency fund, but continuing support is crucial.

As Zhuravel waits for good news, she is encouraged by the generosity and concern shown by the citizens of the Comox Valley to the plight of her family and others in far-off Ukraine.

CourtenayfundraiserUkraine