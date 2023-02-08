Courtenay Recreation hosts a boatload of fun on Family Day

Enjoy the live debut of Mr. Day on Family Dat at the Lewis Centre. Photo supplied

Courtenay Rec hosts a day of free entertainment and activities on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 20.

The fun happens at the Lewis Centre (489 Old Island Highway) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and at The LINC Youth Centre (300 Old Island Highway) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The facilities are across the street from each-other, so plan to visit both places.

Try everything The LINC has to offer including ping pong, air hockey, foosball, pool table, scootering and skateboarding. An area will also be set up for Wii Sports, family board games, crafts, karaoke, Minute to Win It challenges and free snacks.

The LINC also features Greg Ladret with amazing and amusing magic and balloon twisting. He performs between 12:30 and 2 p.m.

The Lewis Centre offers family activities for everyone. Enjoy the live debut of Mr. Day — children’s performer extraordinaire on YouTube, also known as Desmond Day. Mr. Day will bring his warm and fun music and imagination, including a surprise drummer and a plethora of characters like Rusty Joe (who lives in a garbage can), Willie the owl, Mr. Troll, Gus the giraffe… and a magic mailbox, which plays voice-recorded letters sent from children. Mr. Day performs at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Children will have a chance to get photos with puppets after each show. Check out www.mrdayshow.com for details.

Come and Try it programs feature clay making with Jenja, and arts and crafts with Courtnea. Also, bring the kids for fitness including Line Dancing with Darlene and Joan at 10:30 a.m., and Boot Camp Board Games from noon to 1 p.m. (an hour of fun fitness and door prizes in the gym).

Comox Valley Arts will be on hand with the “Awkward Family Photo Station” and Family Connection Kits that involve playing, cooking and making.

Please note that squash and the Wellness Centre at the Lewis Centre will be open on Family Day from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (regular fees apply).

FMI: www.courtenay.ca/familyday, or call Courtenay Recreation Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or Florence Filberg Centre at 250-338-1000.

We gratefully acknowledge the financial support of the Province of British Columbia.

