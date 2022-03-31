Courtenay Recreation hosts annual Easter Promenade

The April 15 Easter Promenade is for children one to six with an adult. Photo supplied

Join Courtenay Recreation for the Easter Promenade on Good Friday, April 15 for children one to six years old with an adult. This popular annual event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Simms Millenium Park. It’s sure to be a hoppin’ good time for all.

It features free activities, and a register-in-advance Easter Egg Hunt that is $8 per family.

Free activities don’t require pre-registration. Activities include a storybook walk, inflatable fun, games, crafts and photos with the Easter Bunny. The 4H Shamrock Gumbooters will be hosting Meet the Barnyard, a gentle re-introduction to public life for the animals. It will not be a petting zoo but will include 4H members managing animals and interacting with children.

The Easter Egg Hunt starts at 1:30 p.m. Participants must register in advance as space is limited. Participants will be searching for their own specially-marked egg hidden by the Easter Bunny. Register by Thursday, April 14.

To register or for more event information, call or drop by the Lewis Centre, 250-338-5371, or the Florence Filberg Centre, 250-338-1000.

