Face-painting will be available at the annual Courtenay recreation Nickel Carnival. Photo supplied.

Courtenay Recreation Nickel Carnival promises fun for the whole family

Wouldn’t it be great if games cost only a nickel?

Well for one day they do! The annual Nickel Carnival returns on Friday, July 21 for 5–11 years with an adult. Kids can try their hand at carnival games with prizes to be won and oodles of fun to be had, visit our face-painters to have their face transformed, or take a cakewalk on the wild side.

To add to the excitement Nickel Carnival is in a brand new location this year. It will now be at the Florence Filberg Centre instead of the Lewis Centre, running from 1:30-3:30 p.m. upstairs in the Conference Hall. Admission is $3, with $2 returned in carnival tickets. There’s no need to bring nickels with you, as your admission will pay for a punch card to play games.

This year’s theme is Candy Land and various magical props will set the stage for this fun event. Visit the concession booth, where there will be hot dogs, drinks and other tasty treats.

Parents and caregivers of kids in adapted programs are welcome to come early, at 12:30 pm, so that the kids have more time at each carnival game.

For more information call Courtenay Recreation Lewis Centre at 250 338-5371 or Filberg Centre at 250-338-1000 or visit courtenay.ca/nickel.

