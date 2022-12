The Courtenay Rotary Book Sale continues today (Dec. 4) until 4 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Comox.

The annual Courtenay Rotary Book Sale continues today (Dec. 4) until 4 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Comox.

There are thousands of titles in every genre imaginable.

From 1-4 p.m., patrons can fill a shopping bag full of books for $10.

As per health guidelines, guests are required to show proof of vaccination and to wear a mask.

Enter through the main doors beside the coffee kiosk.

BooksCourtenayRotary