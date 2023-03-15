Courtenay school holding free clothing event, seeking donations

The Lake Trail Community Education Society is in need of stock for its Earth Day Free Clothing Store. Photo supplied

Lake Trail Community Education Society is hosting its second annual Earth Day Free Clothing Store on April 20.

This pop-up event, located at 805 Willemar Ave., will provide free clothing and offer clothing repair services.

To stock the store, LTCES is holding a clothing drive from now until March 24. The community is invited to donate clean, gently used clothing and accessories on school days, between 9:30 and 11:30 or 1:30 and 2:30. A great opportunity to spring clean your closet!

According to recent statistics, Canadians throw away an estimated 12.5 million tonnes of textile waste every year, with only 15 per cent of that waste being recycled or reused. By offering free clothing and repair services, the Earth Week Free Clothing Store hopes to reduce textile waste and promote sustainable fashion. The event is supported by Comox Strathcona Waste Management educators and will involve students in planning and implementation.

The free store will be open to the public on April 20 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. and will be staffed by volunteers who will assist visitors in finding the items they need. Visitors can also get their clothing repaired on-site at no cost, allowing them to extend the lifespan of their garments.

For more information about the Earth Week Free Store and making a donation, or learn about our other program offerings visit LTCES.ca

