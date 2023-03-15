The Lake Trail Community Education Society is in need of stock for its Earth Day Free Clothing Store. Photo supplied

The Lake Trail Community Education Society is in need of stock for its Earth Day Free Clothing Store. Photo supplied

Courtenay school holding free clothing event, seeking donations

Lake Trail Community Education Society is hosting its second annual Earth Day Free Clothing Store on April 20.

This pop-up event, located at 805 Willemar Ave., will provide free clothing and offer clothing repair services.

To stock the store, LTCES is holding a clothing drive from now until March 24. The community is invited to donate clean, gently used clothing and accessories on school days, between 9:30 and 11:30 or 1:30 and 2:30. A great opportunity to spring clean your closet!

According to recent statistics, Canadians throw away an estimated 12.5 million tonnes of textile waste every year, with only 15 per cent of that waste being recycled or reused. By offering free clothing and repair services, the Earth Week Free Clothing Store hopes to reduce textile waste and promote sustainable fashion. The event is supported by Comox Strathcona Waste Management educators and will involve students in planning and implementation.

The free store will be open to the public on April 20 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. and will be staffed by volunteers who will assist visitors in finding the items they need. Visitors can also get their clothing repaired on-site at no cost, allowing them to extend the lifespan of their garments.

For more information about the Earth Week Free Store and making a donation, or learn about our other program offerings visit LTCES.ca

Charity and DonationsCourtenay

Previous story
Comox Valley robotics teams off to world championships

Just Posted

The Comox Valley RCMP is looking to identify a suspect in an assault that occurred at Mount Washington in early March. Photo submitted/Comox Valley RCMP
Comox Valley RCMP looking for assistance following Mount Washington assault

The Lake Trail Community Education Society is in need of stock for its Earth Day Free Clothing Store. Photo supplied
Courtenay school holding free clothing event, seeking donations

Wrecked and abandoned vessels can pose hazards to the environment, public health and safety, and local economies such as the fishing and tourism industries. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Comox Valley Nature webinar addresses Canada’s wrecked and abandoned vessels

Island Health demonstrated the technology at the Comox Valley Nursing Centre in Courtenay March 15 as part of a trial in a group of washrooms identified high-risk spaces for drug poisonings. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Island Health washroom sensor trial underway in Courtenay to monitor drug poisoning

Pop-up banner image