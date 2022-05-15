The City of Courtenay is nearing completion of a draft framework for user fees and charges for Courtenay Recreation facilities, programs and services. File photo

The City of Courtenay is nearing completion of a draft framework for user fees and charges for Courtenay Recreation facilities, programs and services. File photo

Courtenay seeks feedback on recreation fees, charges

The City of Courtenay is nearing completion of a draft framework for user fees and charges for Courtenay Recreation facilities, programs and services, and is seeking input from the community on the proposed recommendations.

The public and recreation user groups are invited to review the draft Recreation Fees and Charges Framework, and to provide feedback at www.courtenay.ca/recfees

The study of recreation fees and charges has been in progress since 2020 when the city retained the services of RC Strategies.

Public consultation launched in July of that year, with additional outreach to organizations who use Courtenay Recreation facilities. The goal of the study is to ensure user costs are fair, practical and consistent, and to establish a transparent process for setting fees and charges.

Recreation programs and services help meet the social, physical and mental health needs of the community, with services funded through a combination of individual and group user fees and charges, grants from various sources, and property taxes. The intent has been to align fees and subsidy levels with the amount of benefit the community receives from services, also known as a “benefits-based approach.”

Comments on the draft framework must be submitted by June 7.

For any questions regarding the project, or to provide feedback, contact the City of Courtenay Recreation, Culture, and Community Services Department at rcs@courtenay.ca

CourtenayRecreation

