Courtenay students create recycling depot

Queneesh Elementary held a grand opening Wednesday of a new student-created recycling depot. Scott Stanfield photoQueneesh Elementary held a grand opening Wednesday of a new student-created recycling depot. Scott Stanfield photo
Bob Weier of Habitat for Humanity, who helped renovate the eco-learning centre, is pictured with teacher Terri Fullerton. Scott Stanfield photoBob Weier of Habitat for Humanity, who helped renovate the eco-learning centre, is pictured with teacher Terri Fullerton. Scott Stanfield photo
Weier performs the ribbon cutting. Scott Stanfield photoWeier performs the ribbon cutting. Scott Stanfield photo

Queneesh Elementary in Courtenay held a grand opening Wednesday of a new school recycling depot created by students.

The project is dubbed, No Time To Waste, marking the culmination of two years of work.

The ceremony also marked a switch from collecting crinkly plastic to composting to renovating the school’s eco-learning centre into the depot.

“Thank you for the work you do here,” said Courtenay Coun. Will Cole-Hamilton, who was joined Wednesday by Mayor Bob Wells and Coun. Doug Hillian. “It’s tremendously important.”

The depot is an initiative of students of Montessori Grades 5, 6 and 7 teacher Terri Fullerton.

The students thanked Bob Weier of Habitat for Humanity for helping with the renovation. Weier was on hand to perform the official ribbon cutting at Wednesday’s ceremony.


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CourtenaySchools

Previous story
Comox Valley to host National Retriever Championship
Next story
North Island College Youth Academy summer camp schedule set to be released

Just Posted

A Youth Academy camp leader checks out the participants’ build for an engineering/physics activity at a STEM & Sport camp for 9- to 12-year-olds in July. Photo supplied
North Island College Youth Academy summer camp schedule set to be released

The first round of lineup announcements for the 2023 Vancouver Island MusicFest includes (clockwise, from upper left) - Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore; The Blue And Gold; Nikki D & The Sisters of Thunder; Angelique Francis; Daniel Lapp (LappElectro); and Skye Consort & Emma Björling. Photos supplied
First set of lineup announcements for Vancouver Island MusicFest features diverse selection

A cairn that is a placeholder on the way to Comox Lake marks where the village’s Black community once stood. Photo by Ali Roddam
Trio Takes: Cumberland Museum explores the village’s Black community

Thanu Eagalle and Aaron Brown are pictured at Wild Bee Florals. Truzy Photos
Young Agrarians aim to grow next generation of B.C. farmers

Pop-up banner image