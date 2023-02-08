Courtenay students create recycling depot

Queneesh Elementary held a grand opening Wednesday of a new student-created recycling depot. Scott Stanfield photo Bob Weier of Habitat for Humanity, who helped renovate the eco-learning centre, is pictured with teacher Terri Fullerton. Scott Stanfield photo Weier performs the ribbon cutting. Scott Stanfield photo

Queneesh Elementary in Courtenay held a grand opening Wednesday of a new school recycling depot created by students.

The project is dubbed, No Time To Waste, marking the culmination of two years of work.

The ceremony also marked a switch from collecting crinkly plastic to composting to renovating the school’s eco-learning centre into the depot.

“Thank you for the work you do here,” said Courtenay Coun. Will Cole-Hamilton, who was joined Wednesday by Mayor Bob Wells and Coun. Doug Hillian. “It’s tremendously important.”

The depot is an initiative of students of Montessori Grades 5, 6 and 7 teacher Terri Fullerton.

The students thanked Bob Weier of Habitat for Humanity for helping with the renovation. Weier was on hand to perform the official ribbon cutting at Wednesday’s ceremony.



reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CourtenaySchools