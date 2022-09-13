Anna Mayo, Kathleen Fouts, and Ocean Varney accept a cheque in support of Stepping Stones.

Courtenay women’s recovery house gets financial boost from business community

First Insurance & The Co-operators are supporting Stepping Stones, a local recovery house for women, with their local and National Community Fund.

Stepping Stones Recovery House for Women, in Courtenay, struggled through the pandemic and on the other side is facing significant financial challenges.

“We don’t find ourselves in an easy position right now,” says Tammy Gough, board member at large. “Our goal is to keep our doors open while we navigate leadership changes and rebuilding our program.”

Kathleen Fouts, an agent with First Insurance has been volunteering at Stepping Stones.

“I read an article during COVID that they were having trouble finding volunteers and I thought it was something I could do.”

Almost 2 years later Fouts calls it, “an unexpected and rewarding experience.

“When First Insurance & The Co-operators learned there was a need, our local office was able to donate $2,000. And then The Co-operators Insurance National Community Fund, very generously, donated $6,000 more.”

Resources for women in recovery are limited and Stepping Stones currently has room for six first-stage clients and two second-stage clients.

“We understand what a huge need there is,” says Gough. “We are very committed to providing that space and we are so grateful to have the support of our community moving forward.”

To find out more about Stepping Stones Recovery House and how you can get involved: steppingstoneshouse@telus.net

