Courtenay youth centre Haunted House promises thrills and chills

The Comox Valley’s premiere Haunted House experience is returning to The LINC Youth Centre in Courtenay, and will be more frightening than ever. May luck be yours this Halloween as you veer off into the dark, dark forest.

Haunted House hours are 6-8 p.m. from Tuesday, Oct. 25 to Thursday, Oct. 27, and from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. On Halloween night, bring younger kids and easily-frightened adults for Half the Fright Night from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Admission is $2 per person or $5 per family.

The haunted house is planned and run by youth ages eight to 18 in The LINC’s Ghoul School with support from staff. More than 20 local youth have been busy since September preparing for the event. They chose the theme, made the sets and props, and are preparing to play characters in the Haunted House.

Alexis Forbes, youth services co-ordinator at The LINC, promises this event will be a great fright.

“We have some very enthusiastic ghouls, including some new frightful faces and some past favourites that return year after year, that have been working hard to set up some serious scares for everyone,” says Forbes.

The Haunted House can be busy and sometimes has a lineup to enter. While you wait, enjoy The LINC and play ping pong, air hockey, dodgeball, and feast on Halloween treats. The youth appreciate your patience and hope their performance will be worth the wait.

The LINC is located at 300 Old Island Highway, near the Ryan Road intersection.

For further information, call The LINC at 250-334-8138 or the Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371, or visit www.courtenay.ca/haunted

