Ukrainian national official flag. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

Courtenay’s Ace Brewing hosting fundraiser to support Ukraine

Ace Brewing Company (150 Mansfield Dr., Courtenay) is hosting a community event to raise funds for war-torn Ukraine.

The fundraising event begins at noon on Thursday, March 17, and runs until 11 p.m. on March 19. This event will include gift baskets (donated from the many generous local businesses in the Comox Valley), as well as ‘Pierogi Fest’ (while supplies last), and of course Ace Brewing’s award winning craft beer!

For more information please check Ace Brewing’s social media channels or email events@acebrewing.ca

