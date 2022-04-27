Courtenay’s Old House/Locals co-hosting sneak preview of artwork for Project Watershed fundraiser

The Old House Hotel & Spa and Locals Restaurant have teamed up to help Project Watershed preview a selection of the artwork donated by Ken Kirkby and Nana Cook to the Paintings, By The Numbers event, which is being held to fundraise for the restoration of Kus-kus-sum.

“If you were thinking about getting a ticket to the main event, this is for you,” says Caila Holbrook, Project Watershed’s manager of fundraising and outreach.

The viewing party has been scheduled for the evening of Thursday, April 28. This unique event will be hosted at Locals Restaurant from 4-6 p.m. and then at The Old House from 6-8 p.m. Attendees can attend at either time slot or stay for the whole affair. Attendees are welcome to order drinks and appies from Locals during the event. If you want to have dinner at Locals, please make a reservation and mention that you are involved with this event. Project Watershed staff will be in attendance to discuss the event, facilitate ticket sales, distribute catalogues, and answer questions about Kus-kus-sum. A selection of Ken Kirkby’s and Nana Cook’s paintings will be displayed at both locations.

The paintings at Locals will remain on display until 8 p.m. that evening. The paintings at The Old House Hotel & Spa will be on display from noon- 2 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, April 28-30.

This will be the only chance to see the artwork in person before the Paintings, By The Numbers event on May 14th at 40 Knots Vineyard. Art Draw tickets for the main event are $500. Everyone with an Art Draw ticket is ensured an original Ken Kirkby or Nana Cook artwork ranging between $1,000 and $4,000. Out of the 50 Art Draw tickets that were available only 16 remain.

Project Watershed is also holding a raffle for Paintings, By The Numbers Art Draw Tickets. Tickets for the raffle are $20 and each ticket gives the ticket holder a chance to win one of three $500 ART DRAW tickets to the Paintings, By The Numbers event.

“We wanted to give more people the opportunity to participate in this event and help fundraise for Kus-kus-sum” said Holbrook.

Proceeds from the Paintings, By The Numbers event will go towards Project Watershed’s Kus-kus-sum project. For more information visit projectwatershed.ca

