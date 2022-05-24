Courtenay’s student ambassador program returns

City of Courtenay student ambassadors will be visiting households to share helpful information about recycling and water conservation. Photo supplied

The City of Courtenay’s student ambassador program is back after a two-year hiatus, and will be visiting households to share helpful information about recycling, water conservation and more. Ambassadors Ayla and Richard will be going door-to-door in Courtenay neighbourhoods, and appearing at public events such as Courtenay’s Canada Day celebrations.

This year, they will be focusing on reducing curbside contaminants in recycling bins, and handing out complimentary toilet leak test tablets. The ambassadors will be conducting visual curbside audits of recycling bins to identify common contaminants. They will also be available to assist residents in finding out what can be recycled both curbside and at drop off locations, through the “Courtenay Collects” waste collection app and through the “Waste Wizard” available on the city’s recycling and garbage page.

For more information, call Public Works Services at 250-338-1525 or email publicworks@courtenay.ca

