The Gnarly Spring Craft Fair features photography, cards, sewing, baking, woodwork, painting, jewelry and ornaments made by youth. Photo supplied

Crafters wanted for Gnarly Fair in Courtenay

Youth bring impressive amount of skill, creativity to annual event

Showcase your talents and bring your items for sale to the Gnarly Spring Craft Fair. The LINC Youth Centre is hosting the fair at the Native Sons Hall in Courtenay from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 as part of its Youth Week Celebrations.

Youth crafters nine to 19 years are invited to register a table for $10 – or share one with a friend.

Over the years, youth have sold photography, cards, sewing, baking, woodwork, painting, jewelry, ornaments and more.

“The youth bring an impressive amount of skill and creativity to the fair; we see many youth vendors return each year, and their wares get better and better. It’s wonderful to be able to provide them an in-person venue again,” says Alexis Forbes, youth services co-ordinator at The LINC.

For more information or to register a table, call the Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or the Filberg Centre at 250-338-1000.

